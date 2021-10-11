Algeria: Government Considers Draft Bill On Fight Against Illegal Speculation

ALGIERS-A draft bill on the fight against illegal speculation, including prison sentences, was discussed at the Government meeting chaired Saturday by the Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, Aimene Benabderrahmane, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

Initiated by the Ministry of Justice upon instruction from the President of the Republic, the aforementioned bill "will be examined at a forthcoming Council of Ministers meeting," said the source.