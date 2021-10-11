Algeria: Government Considers Draft Bill On Fight Against Illegal Speculation

9 October 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

ALGIERS-A draft bill on the fight against illegal speculation, including prison sentences, was discussed at the Government meeting chaired Saturday by the Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, Aimene Benabderrahmane, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

See also: Draft bill on speculation to be submitted to next Council of Ministers

Initiated by the Ministry of Justice upon instruction from the President of the Republic, the aforementioned bill "will be examined at a forthcoming Council of Ministers meeting," said the source.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X