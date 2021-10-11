Somalia: Blast Kills At Least Three in Southern Somalia

10 October 2021
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

JANALE [SMN] - A grenade attack on a Somali government checkpoint in Janale area of the Lower Shabelle region on Saturday night.

The bomb attack resulted in the deaths of two soldiers and a 12-year-old boy, a resident has confirmed to Shabelle Media.

Security forces also carried out an operation after the attack and shot dead a well-known man in Janale, who is suspected to be behind the blast.

No details have been released by security officials and Janale district administration regarding the incident.

Al-Shabaab, which remains strong in Lower Shabelle, has carried out heavy attacks in the region, particularly on government and African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) bases.

