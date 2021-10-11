Somalia: PM Roble Meets With Ikran Tahlil's Family, Pledges Justice

Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble has met with Ikraan Tahliil Farah's family and reiterated his commitment to justice.

The prime minister listened to Ikran Tahliil's family about the challenges they say are facing the prosecution of the military court, to move the Ikraan case forward and get an independent investigation.

Prime Minister Roble stressed that the matter is before the court and that the perpetrators of the Ikraan Tahliil case will be brought to justice.

Somalia's internal security minister, Abdullahi M Nor, was also present in the meeting.

The prime minister's meeting with Ikraan Tahliil's family comes at a time when the premier is still at loggerheads with the president over the investigation of Ikran.

Ikran Tahlil, a 25-year-old officer with the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), was abducted near her Mogadishu home in June, with National Intelligence and Security Agency saying the intel was murdered by the Al-Shabaab group.

The militants promptly and unusually issued a denial, while family accused NISA of murdering her their daughter.