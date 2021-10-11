Somalia: PM Roble Meets With Ikran Tahlil's Family, Pledges Justice

10 October 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble has met with Ikraan Tahliil Farah's family and reiterated his commitment to justice.

The prime minister listened to Ikran Tahliil's family about the challenges they say are facing the prosecution of the military court, to move the Ikraan case forward and get an independent investigation.

Prime Minister Roble stressed that the matter is before the court and that the perpetrators of the Ikraan Tahliil case will be brought to justice.

Somalia's internal security minister, Abdullahi M Nor, was also present in the meeting.

The prime minister's meeting with Ikraan Tahliil's family comes at a time when the premier is still at loggerheads with the president over the investigation of Ikran.

Ikran Tahlil, a 25-year-old officer with the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), was abducted near her Mogadishu home in June, with National Intelligence and Security Agency saying the intel was murdered by the Al-Shabaab group.

The militants promptly and unusually issued a denial, while family accused NISA of murdering her their daughter.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X