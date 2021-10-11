Somalia Misses Presidential Election Deadline

10 October 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia on Sunday, Oct. 10 missed a deadline to hold its presidential elections amid division between the president and his prime minister.

Speaking to the VOA Somali service, the Federal Electoral Implementation Team (FEIT) chairman, Mohamed Irro pointed out that political differences are part of the reason for the delays of both Lower house and presidential elections.

Irro said several obstacles has led to delays in the election timetable and pointed out that political differences are part of the reason for the delays.

He also added that the committee is optimistic that the parliamentary elections will take place within the 50-day deadline, and expects this week to submit the delegates who will select the members of the lower house.

He also noted that the commission received the funding they were expecting from the international community to conduct parliamentary elections.

The Federal Parliament in the Horn of Africa nation has 275 seats.

In the past weeks, tensions between president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo and Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble intensified over the alleged death of a female Somali intelligence officer Ikran Tahlil.

Roble has accused the president of failing to investigate the death of Ikran Tahlil, an agent who the nation's intelligence agency said was killed by al-Shabab. The militant group deny any involvement in her death.

