Algeria: Benziane Kicks Off 2021-2022 Academic Year

10 October 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Abdelbaki Benziane on Sunday has kicked off the 2021-2022 academic year at the School of Higher Commercial Studies (HEC) at the University of Kolea (province of Tipaza).

Due to the health situation marked by the risk of propagation of the Covid-19 virus, the Ministry has organized a mass vaccination campaign.

In order to ensure the success of this academic year, the Ministry has taken a series of measures through the adoption of the principle of governance in management and increased staffing.

In anticipation of the new academic year, the Ministry has assessed the experience of the hybrid system based on an alternation between face-to-face teaching and distance learning.

In addition, 20,200 new seats will be received across the country, increasing the overall capacity to 1,471,000 seat, as well as 21,170 beds, bringing the total number of beds to 671,000.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X