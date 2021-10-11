Algeria: Benziane Kicks Off 2021-2022 Academic Year

Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Abdelbaki Benziane on Sunday has kicked off the 2021-2022 academic year at the School of Higher Commercial Studies (HEC) at the University of Kolea (province of Tipaza).

Due to the health situation marked by the risk of propagation of the Covid-19 virus, the Ministry has organized a mass vaccination campaign.

In order to ensure the success of this academic year, the Ministry has taken a series of measures through the adoption of the principle of governance in management and increased staffing.

In anticipation of the new academic year, the Ministry has assessed the experience of the hybrid system based on an alternation between face-to-face teaching and distance learning.

In addition, 20,200 new seats will be received across the country, increasing the overall capacity to 1,471,000 seat, as well as 21,170 beds, bringing the total number of beds to 671,000.