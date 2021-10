Tunis/Tunisia — The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has set the date of the second leg of the 2nd preliminary round of the CAF Champions League between Esperance of Tunis and Ittihad Tripoli for Sunday, October 17 at Hammadi Agrebi Stadium in Rades (5 pm), announced the Tunis club.

The first leg will take place on October 17 (17:00), at the Martyrs Stadium of Bnina in Benghazi.