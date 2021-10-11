Zimbabwe: Dj Tira, Nox, Betty Makaya for SA Concert

AWARD winning South African producer, DJ Tira and popular urban grooves artist Nox Guni are set to perform their latest single, Stay With Me on October 30 in Midrand, South Africa.

The track has dominated the airwaves since its release in June this year.

The concert will be held at Recharge Braai Lounge, headlined by South African based urban grooves songbird, Betty Makaya.

DJs Irie Dread, Dj Makhafula, Dj Tibra, Dj Thabz will be on the decks and Vusa Alphaa, Mr Peculiar are part of the line up.

Music promoter Munya Touch is hosting the event with support from Diaspora Insurance

Music lovers will be treated to free entrance into the venue until 2000hours.

In a statement, Munya Touch said: "The legendary DJ Tira will be sharing the stage with Zimbabwe's most celebrated artist- Nox Guni, on the 30th of October at Recharge Braai Lounge in Midrand. Nox had recently worked with DJ Tira on a new single called Stay With Me, which had received so much hype.

"My team and I had partnered with Diaspora Insurance in making sure that we come up with this unique event, and of cause we will be abiding to the level 1 covid-19 regulations.

"Betty Makaya will be the main supporting act to this unique event. Entrance will be for free till 8pm, and the event will start from 10am till curfew time."