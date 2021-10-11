Zimbabwe: Dj Tira, Nox, Betty Makaya for SA Concert

11 October 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

AWARD winning South African producer, DJ Tira and popular urban grooves artist Nox Guni are set to perform their latest single, Stay With Me on October 30 in Midrand, South Africa.

The track has dominated the airwaves since its release in June this year.

The concert will be held at Recharge Braai Lounge, headlined by South African based urban grooves songbird, Betty Makaya.

DJs Irie Dread, Dj Makhafula, Dj Tibra, Dj Thabz will be on the decks and Vusa Alphaa, Mr Peculiar are part of the line up.

Music promoter Munya Touch is hosting the event with support from Diaspora Insurance

Music lovers will be treated to free entrance into the venue until 2000hours.

In a statement, Munya Touch said: "The legendary DJ Tira will be sharing the stage with Zimbabwe's most celebrated artist- Nox Guni, on the 30th of October at Recharge Braai Lounge in Midrand. Nox had recently worked with DJ Tira on a new single called Stay With Me, which had received so much hype.

"My team and I had partnered with Diaspora Insurance in making sure that we come up with this unique event, and of cause we will be abiding to the level 1 covid-19 regulations.

"Betty Makaya will be the main supporting act to this unique event. Entrance will be for free till 8pm, and the event will start from 10am till curfew time."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X