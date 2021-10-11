Algerian University Contributes to Building of High-Level Competencies

Tipaza — Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Abdelbaki Benziane affirmed Sunday, in Tipaza, that Algeria has allocated, since the independence, huge investments to the sector of education and training, which enabled it to build a solid basis of high-level national competencies.

"The Algerian State has allocated, since the independence, huge investments and funds for education (all cycles) as well as for training," said the minister in his speech on the occasion of the official kick-off of the academic year 2021/2022, in Kolea University (province of Tipaza), alongside the members of the Government.

This effort contributed to "the training of qualified human resources, with proven skills to run the country in different sectors and ensure its development," said Benziane.

In this regard, he pointed out the contribution of the higher education sector in achieving honorable results in terms of the human development indicators of our country in the ranking of the international bodies and organizations enjoying great credibility and impartiality.