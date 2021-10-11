Tanzania: Samia Congratulates Taifa Stars , TFF

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has congratulated the Taifa Stars Players, the technical Bench and Tanzania Football Federation generally for the victory that the National team gained against Benin on Sunday.

Passing her congratulatory message to the country's national team 'Taifa Stars' after beating Benin 1-0 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Cotonou the Head of State said their efforts for victory is highly commended.

"I have been pleased with the Victory of Taifa Stars' 1-0 against Benin. I Congratulate both the players, the technical bench and the TFF respectively, for their efforts in winning today's match" she tweeted.

Additionally, President Samia wished the team well in the remaining matches saying that it her hope that Tanzania qualify to play in the World Cup in Qatar next year.