Tanzania: TBL Wins Pmaya, Industrial Sector Role Touted

THE Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL) was once again recognised for its contribution to the economy and manufacturing sector as it became the second winner of the President's Manufacturer of the Year Awards (PMAYA).

The PMAYA competition graced by Vice-President, Dr Philip Mpango in Dar es Salaam over the weekend is an annual event organised by the Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI) to recognise outstanding businesses across a range of sub-sectors.

The awards aim to recognise and appreciate the industrial sector's important role in economic development.

TBL's Country Director, Jose Moran, said of the award, "It is an honour to be recognised once again for manufacturing excellence, especially in a year that was marked by such challenging operating conditions. We're proud of the way that our focus on financial inclusion, agricultural initiatives and innovative services have improved the livelihoods of many and supported economic growth to the broader benefit of the country," According to a recently published EY report entitled Economic Impact Analysis of TBL, found that the gross value added by TBL to the Tanzanian economy is 613bn/-or 0.5 per cent of national GDP and that 74 per cent (130bn/-) of the raw materials TBL uses each year are sourced locally.

TBL is one of the largest single contributors to government revenue and a key partner in the socio-economic development.

It is an active player in the agriculture value chain and directly empowers farmers of its main agricultural inputs namely sorghum, barley and grapes.

Currently, TBL employs 25 000 full-time equivalent workers, accounting for 0.1 per cent of national employment and resulting in labour income of 186bn/-.