Tanzania: Samia 'Kazi Iendelee' Slogan Deserves Full Support

A CHARISMATIC leader from the word go, Tanzania's first female president, Samia Suluhu Hassan reign that has clocked six months after taking leadership from the late President John Magufuli, with a slogan of kazi iendelee that loosely translates as let the work continue is speaking for itself.

Taking leadership amid Covid-19 pandemic when economies and social lives are still feeling the pangs of the disease, she has steadily steered the country to tackle the disease with a school of thought that Tanzania is not an island and must join the rest of the world in the fight and that midwifed the immunisation drive that is currently ongoing.

Practically leading by example, the President was the first to sacrifice for the country and took the first Covid-19 jab assuring the nationals that it is safe saying: "I a mother, wife, grandmother and Head of State, supposing it (Covid-19 vaccine) was not safe, how would I dare," implying that Tanzanians, hence, have all the reasons to go for the vaccination.

Her leadership that requires all sorts of support from Tanzanians has been practically aimed at helping the country to fight what the founding father of the nation, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere and past leaders stood for-fighting poverty, diseases and ignorance that is why her kazi iendelee slogan must be embraced.

Among others, President Samia has preached peace in the country and assured the media freedom to engage in their coverage with patriotism at the background, this in turn has kept public leaders on their toes.

Her leadership to reinforce bilateral ties with the neighbouring countries has seen her visiting Kenya, Rwanda in the East Africa bloc and Mozambique to improve relations with the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and extended at the international circus, where recently she attended the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) summit in the United States, showing that Tannzania is part and parcel of the globe.

The list might be long why Tanzanians must support the president in her endeavour to continue the work that was left behind by her predecessors.

However as the work continues, all Tanzanians must own, feel concerned and guard the projects which the government is implementing with taxpayers money.

This is not the time for any leader entrusted to oversee the schemes and funds' expenditures as an opportunity to enrich him/herself, it is time the leaders also lead by example, show trust and honesty as she did by taking Covid-19 jab.

Any person heading a community project should know that embezzling public fund(s) erodes trust from the financers; leads to low quality of envisioned scheme and that would not reflect the value for money.