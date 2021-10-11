Tanzania: Boa Tanzania Commits to Strengthen Banking Services

BANK of Africa (BOA) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening its services in line with the needs of its customers as stated in its service charter.

The charter entails fairness, confidentiality, reliability and transparency to the customer, values that are embedded in all bank employees.

Speaking at the culmination of Customer Service Week, Bank of Africa, Managing Director and CEO, Mr Adam Mihayo said customer service remains a major focus area for the bank's day to day operations through this year's theme 'Power of Service'.

The bank has embarked on notable transformation towards the fundamental aspect of service delivery which aims at availing a mix of channels to fit the customer lifestyle and preference that are of paramount experience.

He said customers now continue to enjoy banking services through its branches located in various regions in the country and other alternative ways of using platforms such as Mobile Banking, Internet Banking, and Multiple Card Services to access banking services including the use of BOA Pay systems that enable customers to make payments and collections at the comfort of their premises.

Mr Mihayo added that the bank will continue to enlighten and enhance satisfaction to its customers and their businesses which ought to prosper and hence promoting stability and growth to the stakeholders of the organization at large.

Earlier this year Bank Of Africa was categorized to be among the leading top 15 banks in Africa, with a capital of 2.5 billion US dollars the bank believes this great milestone could not have been met without its esteemed customer.

Henceforth the bank pledged to continue serving them diligently and lead to incredible customer satisfaction which is a core priority in its Business.

The notable growth is attributed to the improvements in the bank's operations, strategic sales and its delivery channels, providing financial education to its market segments, focusing on Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to broaden skills on financial management and development.