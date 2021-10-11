Tanzania: Atogs Urges Members to Pay Correct Taxes

THE Association of Tanzania Oil and Gas Services provider (ATOGS) has urged the business community to be patriotic by paying correct taxes to enable the government to brand development for its citizens.

The call was made over the weekend by ATOGS Cofounder and Board Chairman, Ambassador Abdulsamad Abdulrahim when welcoming new members of the association.

"We don't want to hear that our members evade paying tax. Be trustful, pay tax because taxes enable Tanzanians to have a good life," he said.

He said paying taxes supports the government to implement various services which will be part of the moving chain. He said they planned to advise the government to generate a friendly system for taxpayers to make it easier to identify every taxpayer which will reduce inconvenience to them.

"You know this system of tax officials visiting taxpayers in their offices sometimes can have a loophole for corruption," he said.

He said if all businesses pay taxes the government will be able to achieve its goals and the nation will be a better place for internal and external investors. On the occasion, the association received 28 new members.

He said the Association is working with the government to ensure the opportunities that come from the Ugandan oil pipeline benefit Tanzanians in all sectors.

He also said that in the oil and gas sector there were many opportunities where traders from various sectors will be involved from small to large where ATOGS will work in partnership with the government to ensure more Tanzanians get the value chain.

He called on Tanzanian and foreign companies to join the Association to get more opportunities. By joining together, they can get a huge project which association can assist them to get a loan when they need more money to do big projects.