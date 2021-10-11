Tanzania: Ummy to Issue Detailed Plan for Classroom Construction

THE Ministry of State President's Office Regional Administration and Local Governments will on Tuesday announce a detailed blueprint on the planned construction of classrooms in each region receiving funding from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Finance and Planning Minister Dk Mwigulu Nchemba announced on Sunday that the state was planning to spend part of the 1.3trn/- loan facility to construct 18,000 classrooms to both primary and secondary schools.

But Speaking at the swearing in ceremony, at the Chamwino State House, Minister in-charge of Regional Administration and Local Governments, Ummy Mwalimu said her office will issue a detailed report involving projected number of classrooms set for each region.At least 15,000 classrooms are planned for secondary schools.

According to the minister the division of classrooms in the regions have followed all the necessary criteria ensuring that every council in the country has classrooms."We have considered all the criteria's, the number of students expected to join Form One in every council, every region and the number of children who have completed their form four so we are going to implement justice and look after everyone's needs. No council will lack classrooms" Minister Ummy Mwalimu said.

In addition Minister Ummy told the newly appointed Minister, Sophia Mjema not to let the Head of State down by ensuring that funds allocated to the region for various development projects are being managed properly meeting the needs of all citizens

"The President has already simplified your work, you have been appointed at a time that you don't have to go and look for funds since the President has provided funds for us, all you need to do is to manage the funds properly, solve citizens nuisances" she added