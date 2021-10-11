Tanzania: Presidnet Samia Warns 'Corrupt' Leaders

President Samia Suluhu Hassan said on Monday her administration won't tolerate shoddy leaders and tasked state leaders to set examples to the public.

Speaking shortly after administering an oath of integrity to the newly appointed leaders, the President warned the official not to engage in any corruption practices but stick to the governing laws, rules and regulations.

"Our eyes are on you. I want to see you setting yourselves as examples. I don't expect to see a Regional Commissioner engaging in corruption activities, I will not tolerate it" the President warned

Meanwhile, President Samia told the newly sworn-in High Court Principal Judge and Judge of the Court of Appeal to administer justice in their activities and to strengthen the use of Information Technology (IT) in the judiciary.

"Due to the size of our country and the way things are going, we must engage in using modern technology in solving problems facing the people" she added