Tanzania: Presidnet Samia Warns 'Corrupt' Leaders

11 October 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

President Samia Suluhu Hassan said on Monday her administration won't tolerate shoddy leaders and tasked state leaders to set examples to the public.

Speaking shortly after administering an oath of integrity to the newly appointed leaders, the President warned the official not to engage in any corruption practices but stick to the governing laws, rules and regulations.

"Our eyes are on you. I want to see you setting yourselves as examples. I don't expect to see a Regional Commissioner engaging in corruption activities, I will not tolerate it" the President warned

Meanwhile, President Samia told the newly sworn-in High Court Principal Judge and Judge of the Court of Appeal to administer justice in their activities and to strengthen the use of Information Technology (IT) in the judiciary.

"Due to the size of our country and the way things are going, we must engage in using modern technology in solving problems facing the people" she added

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X