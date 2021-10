President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Sunday issued presidential decree No.436 of year 2021 appointing Ambassador Wael Abu Bakr Al Naggar as ambassador plenipotentiary to Portugal as of December 1, 2021.

The current ambassador plenipotentiary to Portugal Ambassador Adel El Alfy will be appointed at the Foreign Ministry headquarters as of November 1.

The decree was published in the official Gazette out on Sunday.