Egypt's Big Ramy Wins Mr Olympic 2021 for Second Year in a Row

10 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's bodybuilder Mamdouh Elssbayie aka "Big Ramy" won Mr. Olympia 2021 show title for the second year in row to become the first Egyptian and African athlete to win this championship twice.

Although Ramy, 37, did not come in peak conditioning during the pre-judging round, he quickly made up for it during the individual posing routine and final showdown on Saturday.

The Mr. Olympia showdown is arguably the biggest attraction of the Olympia weekend. Since Mr. Olympia is the biggest and most prestigious bodybuilding show, the athlete who wins it is considered one of the greatest bodybuilders of all time.

Although 19 athletes went head to head for the Mr. Olympia throne, Big Ramy, Brandon Curry, Hunter Labrada, and Haddi Choopan were being considered the front runners for the 2021 Mr. Olympia title.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X