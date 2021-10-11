Egypt's Big Ramy Wins Mr Olympic 2021 for Second Year in a Row

Egypt's bodybuilder Mamdouh Elssbayie aka "Big Ramy" won Mr. Olympia 2021 show title for the second year in row to become the first Egyptian and African athlete to win this championship twice.

Although Ramy, 37, did not come in peak conditioning during the pre-judging round, he quickly made up for it during the individual posing routine and final showdown on Saturday.

The Mr. Olympia showdown is arguably the biggest attraction of the Olympia weekend. Since Mr. Olympia is the biggest and most prestigious bodybuilding show, the athlete who wins it is considered one of the greatest bodybuilders of all time.

Although 19 athletes went head to head for the Mr. Olympia throne, Big Ramy, Brandon Curry, Hunter Labrada, and Haddi Choopan were being considered the front runners for the 2021 Mr. Olympia title.