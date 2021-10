President Abdel Fattah El Sisi issued presidential decree no. 184 of 2021 approving a grant between Egypt and the African Development Bank (ADB) and African Development Fund (ADF) for an initiative to deliver potable water and drainage to rural areas.

This comes as part of an integral sanitation program in the rural areas in the Upper Egyptian city of Luxor with one million euros worth inked on March 3 in 2021.

The decree was published in official gazette.