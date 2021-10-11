Egypt: Sisi Lauds Distinguished Products of 'Our Heritage' Exhibition

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi hailed on Saturday the distinguished products of Torathna (Our Heritage) exhibition of handicrafts and heritage arts and products at the Egypt Center for International Exhibitions.

The president also ordered to provide all facilities and support to "Our Heritage" exhibitors.

As many as 1,500 local exhibitors are participating in this year's edition. The exhibition also includes pavilions to display products from the UAE, Jordan and Sudan.

Sisi also inspected the pavilions of the UAE, Jordan and Sudan at the exhibition while handing out prizes to the best three handicraft projects on the sidelines of the fair.

A woman from Fayyoum Governorate gained the first prize, worth EGP 50,000, while another one, from Sohag Governorate, won the second prize, worth EGP 30,000ز

A man from Gharbiya Governorate got the third prize.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi approved a demand by a female exhibitor at Torathna (Our Heritage) exhibition of handicrafts and heritage arts and products to provide support for her project.

The president asserted the state's keenness on overcoming all challenges facing projects of female handicrafts workers.

The state is keen on enhancing handicraft projects and will provide all facilities to ensure the success of these projects, the president noted.

The president also urged the female exhibitor to choose 10 youths who are studying in a technical school and provide them with training required to enable them to work with her.

He added that the state will bear the costs of the first phase of her project, noting that the Education Ministry will contribute to supporting the project.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi also inspected the Jordanian pavilion where he listened to a Jordanian exhibitor who greeted him on the occasion of the anniversary of the October War Victory.

The exhibitor noted that hosting the Jordanian pavilion reflects the deep-rooted relations between the two Arab countries.

He also underlined that the Jordanian private sector is keen on boosting relations with the Egyptian side.

Earlier in the day, the president opened the third edition of the exhibition, which sees the participation of 1,500 local exhibitors.

The exhibition is organized by the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency and displays traditional art products and handicrafts from different Egyptian governorates. It runs until October 15.

The exhibition, which is being held for the third year, targets providing all means of support for heritage industries and the handicrafts sector, to expand the promotion of ancient Egyptian arts and to make their products available at commercial prices through the exhibition.