Egypt, Jordan to Ink Cooperation Agreements - Culture Min.

10 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Culture Minister Inas Abdel Dayem said on Sunday that a number of cultural cooperation agreements and protocols will be inked between Egypt and Jordan on the sidelines of her coming visit to the kingdom to represent Egypt in the centennial of Jordan.

In statements, Abdel Dayem said that the visit comes within the framework of fruitful cooperation between both sisterly countries.

She said that the agreements to be inked are to contribute to exchanging expertise and achieving more cooperation between Egypt and Jordan.

Abdel Dayem expressed happiness over Egypt's participation in the centennial of Jordan.

