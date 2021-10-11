Egypt: Irrigation Ministry Implements Several Important Projects to Protect Governorates From Torrential Rain

Minister of Irrigation Mohamed Abdel Aati asserted that his ministry implements several important projects to protect several governorates from torrential rain.

In a statement on Sunday, Abdel Aati said that works are underway to protect Sinai from torrential rain and floods including the protection activities in el Tor, Taba and Ras Sedr.

He said that 10 ground reservoirs are being established in central Sinai on two stages.

Abdel Aati said that infrastructure protection activities were completed in Assiut, Aswan and Luxor.