Egypt: Irrigation Ministry Implements Several Important Projects to Protect Governorates From Torrential Rain

10 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Irrigation Mohamed Abdel Aati asserted that his ministry implements several important projects to protect several governorates from torrential rain.

In a statement on Sunday, Abdel Aati said that works are underway to protect Sinai from torrential rain and floods including the protection activities in el Tor, Taba and Ras Sedr.

He said that 10 ground reservoirs are being established in central Sinai on two stages.

Abdel Aati said that infrastructure protection activities were completed in Assiut, Aswan and Luxor.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X