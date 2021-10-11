Egypt: Conf. On Expat Remittances Kicks Off in Cairo

A conference on the role of remittances in boosting investment kicked off here Sunday under the auspices of Emigration Minister Nabila Makram.

The two-day event is organized in cooperation with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and is attended by Planning Minister Dr Hala el Saeid.

The conference aims at probing means of enhancing the contribution of Egyptian expats to national development plans through remittances, sharing expertise, reinforcing cultural heritage, charity, along with trade and investments.

A dialogue should also be held to draft expert recommendations in order to allocate the remittances of expats for social and economic development in Egypt.

A forum is planned for the first day, with participants discussing expats' contribution to sustainable development.

Three workshops are scheduled for the second day and will focus on supporting post-Covid development efforts, investment opportunities in Egypt, and the role of government institutions in encouraging investment.