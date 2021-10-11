Egypt: Madbouli Reviews Efforts to Rehabilitate Civil Aviation Sector

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli has stressed the importance of continuing measures of restructuring the civil aviation sector to achieve its goals, as this sector is one the pillars of the country's national economy.

During a meeting on Sunday with Minister of Civil Aviation Mohamed Manar Enaba, he said the state had devised future plans and studies to boost the performance of this sector as part of the country's administrative reform efforts.

For his part, minister Enaba reviewed the latest developments in the process of restructuring the civil aviation sector and improving its performance to achieve its goals.

He added that his ministry trained the civil aviation workers and rehabilitated them to improve services offered to citizens.