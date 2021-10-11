Egypt: Madbouli Reviews Efforts to Rehabilitate Civil Aviation Sector

10 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli has stressed the importance of continuing measures of restructuring the civil aviation sector to achieve its goals, as this sector is one the pillars of the country's national economy.

During a meeting on Sunday with Minister of Civil Aviation Mohamed Manar Enaba, he said the state had devised future plans and studies to boost the performance of this sector as part of the country's administrative reform efforts.

For his part, minister Enaba reviewed the latest developments in the process of restructuring the civil aviation sector and improving its performance to achieve its goals.

He added that his ministry trained the civil aviation workers and rehabilitated them to improve services offered to citizens.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X