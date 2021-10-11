Egypt: The 3rd Round of Our Heritage Exhibition for Handicrafts and Heritage Products

Under the auspices of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprise Development Agency (MSMEDA) is organizing the "Our Heritage" exhibition for handicrafts and heritage products at the Egypt International Exhibition Center in the Fifth Settlement from 9 to 15 October 2021, with the participation of 1,500 local exhibitors; in addition to pavilions for heritage and handicraft products from the UAE, Jordan and Sudan within the framework of strengthening cooperation and common ties between peoples and encouraging intra-regional trade and economic integration in the region.

Our Heritage Exhibition is the largest annual event organized in Egypt, bringing together craftsmen and skilled professionals in handicrafts and heritage, from all governorates of the Republic with its cultural and civilizational diversity, in order to display thousands of diverse and unique pieces of art inspired by the ancient Egyptian heritage, from accessories, antiques, textiles, decorations and handicrafts for 28 Diverse art and craft, with a modern beauty and sophistication inspired by heritage, to suit all tastes.

Our Heritage exhibition reflects the state's interest in reviving these heritage arts, and encourages new generations of craftsmen and artists to revive this unique heritage. The exhibition offers a creative and exceptional tour for people of fine taste to acquire what suits them of pieces of art and heritage handicrafts, at competitive prices, in the largest forum for creators, artists and craftsmen, who are brought together by our Heritage exhibition.

Activities

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi opened on Saturday 09/10/2021 the third round of Our Heritage Exhibition for handicrafts and heritage products at Egypt international exhibition center.

The President inspected the displayed products and exchanged conversations with the exhibitors of young men, women and people with special needs, and listened to the problems they face and what can be presented to them to overcome these obstacles and develop and expand their businesses to achieve more access to local and foreign markets.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi handed out financial prizes for the best three handicraft and heritage projects for villages at the level of the Republic, on the sidelines of his opening of the exhibition:

The first prize was awarded to a woman from Fayoum Governorate, with a value of 50 thousand pounds, while a woman from Sohag won the second prize, with a value of 30 thousand pounds. The president directed to increase the amount of the second prize, as the winner is giving care to eight children, while the third prize was awarded to a young man from Gharbiya Governorate.