Nigeria: Govt to Create Disability Centres in 4 Varsities

Executive Secretary, National Commission for Persons With Disabilities, James David Lalu, says there are plans to establish disability centres in four federal universities.

Lalu, according to a statement Sunday by spokesman of the commission, Mbanefo JohnMichaels, said this was to make the institutions disability-friendly centres in architectural and academic wise as well as cater for the overall needs of PWDs.

He made the remarks while hosting the Vice Chancellor, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka- Anambra State, Prof. Charles Esimone, FAS.

He listed the institutions as Usman Dan Fodio University, the University of Ilorin, Ahmadu Bello University and Nnamdi Azikiwe University.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari mandated the commission to come up with strategies that would make institutions of learning attractive to PWDs to take them off the streets.