Nigeria: EFCC Officials Storm Kaduna Development Agency, Arrest DG

11 October 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Lami Sadiq, and, Mohammed I. Yaba

Officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday stormed the headquarters of Kaduna State Urban Planning Development Agency (KASUPDA) and whisked away the Director General, Malam Ismail Umaru Dikko.

KASUPDA has gained the reputation of Kaduna's most feared agency due to its demolition of properties across the state.

Its boss, Dikko, was a Special Assistant to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, before he was elevated to head the agency in 2019.

Daily Trust gathered that the DG was in a meeting with his staff when officials of the EFCC took over the office premises a few minutes after 10am.

Eye witnesses said there was some commotion before the DG entered a black hilux Toyota vehicle of the EFCC.

Sources said two EFCC officials in suit, with two police officers with rifles had accompanied the KASUPDA boss into the vehicle.

The source said the staff at KASUPDA had earlier tried to stop the EFCC from leaving with the DG and security at the gate had prevented the car from exiting.

However, the DG had asked the security to open the gate.

Our correspondent gathered that the DG has been taken to the Kaduna zonal office of the EFCC with sources saying that he had earlier been served several invitations but failed to honour them.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X