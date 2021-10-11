Nigeria: During Lockdown, These Songs Kept Us in a Lively Mood

The past year had its ups and downs, especially downs. The world felt its impact and it changed the view some people had about the world. From Covid-19 to lockdown to protests held in different parts of the African continent 2020 was a trying year. But that did not stop African musicians from dishing out hit songs.

These songs helped Africans stay entertained and sane during the lockdown saga. In this article, we listed in no particular order the trending hit songs from Nigerian, Ghanaian, and South African musicians.

Essence by Wizkid Featuring Tems

Wizkid released this song last year and ever since then, it has been dominating other songs on our playlist all-over and outside Africa. Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, Professionally known by his stage name, Wizkid is unarguably one of the best Musicians to ever come out of Nigeria, and since he attained fame from the mentorship of ace Nigerian Singer; Olubankole Wellington otherwise known as Banky W, he has never relented on churning out hit songs year-after-year. Wizkid went ahead to release his much-anticipated Body of work tagged "Made in Lagos" which he announced about its release since over 4 Years and had shifted the release date for many times before he finally let the Body of Work out of the Studio on October 30th 2021. Nigerian Music Lovers expected an amazing Album to appease their long-wait for the Album and Wizkid did exactly as expected by making sure he made world-class Music to show the world that "Afrobeat and a Superstar was really Made in Lagos". After the release of this beautiful masterpiece, it began trending and topping all Major music platforms in Nigeria - Apple Music, Audiomack, Spotify, Boomplay - It also made the #1 Spot for 3 Months straight on Tunezjam Chart. Recently, the song got a Remix with Justin Bieber which catapulted to song to become the first Nigerian song to ever appear on Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard Global 200. This song recently got certified Platinum in the United States - making it the first Nigerian song to ever attain that feat.

Cash App by Bella Shmurda Featuring Zlatan and Lincon.

Zlatan.

Cash app by Bella Shmurda featuring the Zlatan and Linco upon release became an instant hit and received massive airplay in Nigeria - this song was instantly accepted by the Nigerian Youths and hardly will you view up to 5 Nigerian Youngstar's Facebook stories without spotting this song being used as background music.

Fade by Davido Featuring Bella Shmurda

Davido featured the Lagos State University fresh Graduate star Bella Shmurda in this song "Fade". This song was featured in Davido's 2020 album "A Better Time" and it went ahead to become Apple Music's number one song in over 8 African countries when it was released - It made our Lockdown as well.

Holy ground by Davido Featuring Nicki Minaj

Holy Ground by Davido featuring American Rapper and Singer Nicki Minaj was featured in Davido's 2020 album "A Better Time" and Nigerians were intrigued by Davido's ability to get Nicki Minaj on that record despite being heavily pregnant as at that time. Holy ground received massive airplay and didn't fall short of what was expected. It accumulated over 3.8 million streams across streaming apps.

This song which was produced by Speroach Beatz was one of the best songs in the "A Better Time" album according to NaiJamz review of A Better Time Album.

The Best by Davido Featuring Mayorkun

Mayorkun entertaining the audience at the NickFest on Saturday.

Davido featured a member of his DMW record label "Mayorkun" in this song tagged "The Best" and it emphasizes on how Davido is the Best Artiste in Nigeria and how his protégé, Mayorkun learnt from the best which is evident in his back-to-back churning-out of hit songs and massive streams on New and old releases and as expected, this song became an Instant hit song and Anthem which made the Nigerian Youths join both stars in singing on how they all learnt from the best. The Best was featured in "A Better Time" Album. Upon its release, it topped Music charts in Nigeria and received massive airplay all over Africa and beyond - which weren't a new feat for an artiste of Davido's Caliber.

Fem by Davido

Fem by Davido was not only a hit song but a resistance anthem used by Nigerians during the End Sars Movement. TrendySongz Word on the street says that Fem was Davido's Clap-back on Burna Boy for publicly posting a tweet that tacitly referred to Davido as someone who "Can't play football but his Dad Bought him a Football Club". That tweet was to portray Davido as Untalented. Fame was released just after that and was also featured in the "A Better Time" album. It became an instant hit and one of the best songs from his 2020 album. This song was produced by Napji.

Jowo by Davido

Jowo is another hit track featured in Davido's 2020 album "A Better Time" and since the song was a Love song, it became a big hit and received massive airplays. This song was produced by Napji and Magic Boi. The Video got special appearance from BB Naija Season 5 3rd Runner-up Rebecca "Nengi" Hampson and Richard Mofe Damijo better known as RMD- the Video was directed by Dammy Twitch.

Notable Mentions:

Activate by Stonebowy Featuring Davido.

Ghanaian musician Stonebowy featured Davido on this song. It became a hit upon its release and became one of the trending songs in Ghana. This song was produced by Masta Garzy.

Success Tomorrow by Shatta Wale

Ghanaian Music superstar Shatta Wale graced the airwaves with this hit song "Sucess Tomorrow". Upon its release became a trending song in Ghana.

Different Star by Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale also released another hit song in 2020 called "Different Star". It was produced by Masta Garzy.

Le Gba Gbe by Stonebwoy

Ghanian Dancehall Star Stonebwoy released his hit song "Le Gba Gbe" which was featured in the "Anlonga Junction" album. This song was also produced by Masta Garzy.

I need You by Nasty C Featuring Rowlene.

South African Rap superstar Nasty C featured Rowlene in this hit song titled "I need you". This song was the soundtrack of the Netflix original series "Blood and Water".

Not The Same by Nasty C

Nasty C released another hit song called "Not The Same". This song featured Dj Whoo Kid and "Not the Same" was featured In Nasty C's "Zulu Mixtape".

Jerusalema remix by Master KG featuring Burna Boy and Nomcebo Zikode

South African Musician Master KG released the remix to his hit song "Jerusalema" featuring the African giant himself "Burna Boy" and Nomcebo Zikode. Like its original, the remix also became an instant hit song with our Grammy-winning Burna Boy singing in Zulu language; it blew the mind of many African listeners. This song went ahead to Top the Apple music playlist in many African Countries and Beyond.