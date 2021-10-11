Nigeria: FRSC Advises Motorists to Avoid Kabba-Omuo-Ekiti Highway

11 October 2021
This Day (Lagos)

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised motorists to avoid travelling to and from the South-west through the Kabba-Omuo-Ekiti Federal highway.

The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Bisi Kazeem, said in a statement yesterday that advice became necessary due to a failed portion of the road at Iyamoye area of Kogi state.

According to him, the development had affected free flow of traffic on the affected portion of the highway.

"In view of the foregoing, motorists, travellers, and the general public are hereby advised to use alternative route from Ekiti which is Ikare/Ayerel/Kabba/Lokoja," he said.

"And another alternative route from Lokoja is Kabba/Aiyere/Ikare/Akoko, Lokoja/Kabba/Egbe/Omuaran/Ogidi/Ikare alternative route to or from South-west.

"The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing is already activating appropriate action to ameliorate the situation. FRSC solicits maximum cooperation of the motoring public on this development. The Corps will also continue to update the public periodically on further developments," he said.

The FRSC had, in September, advised motorists to avoid the same highway as a result of a failed section of the road at Ikoyi, in Iyara LGA of Kogi state.

