Nigeria: There Will Be a Change of Govt in 2023, Says Bakare

The Presiding Pastor of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare has said that there will be a change of guard in government in Nigeria on 2021.

Although Bakare did not say how the change of guard would take place, he however insisted that what he meant by that is "there will be fresh hands and new people to change things in Nigeria."

He urged President Muhammadu Buhari to tear down "the unglorifying portion of Nigeria constitution" as it is hindering the growth of the country, and that any amendment made to the Constitution can never improve the situation if the needful is not done as it is a "glorified death certificate."

Bakare explained that nothing in the 1999 constitution includes the provision of 1960 and 1963 constitutions which were arrived at through negotiations, adding that, the 1999 constitution is an glorifying death certificate, even as he wondered why a leader can insist that the unity Nigeria is not negotiable.

The Pastor in his State of the Nation address tagged: "The BlackBox of Nigeria's Politics," stated that the time has come for Nigeria citizens to be informed and make compelling demands from those in authority.

Speaking in his church auditorium in Ojota,Lagos, he disclosed that a group Nigeria for Nigeria Movement (NNM) shall soon be launched which shall advocate for doing things right in the country,he noted that the "patching" of the constitution can never bring the desired change because,the 1999 constitution has deviated from the ancient landmark the founding fathers of Nigeria set.

He explained that the formation of the NNM shall include the youths, those in diaspora and people desirous of a better change in the country.

He explained that the youths and those in diaspora have been marginalised when it comes to voting, but this time around, everything humanly possible shall be done to get them included in the voting process."Nigeria for Nigeria Movement is taking the battle to the youth. We know what it is to stir them up,they won't give the youth power until they demand for it." He said.

Bakare while shedding more light on the essence of the movement,said certain things needed to be put in place before the 2023 general elections. He wondered why conduct of election should generate much tension in Nigeria, when it is conducted with ease in other climes."We need to put our house in order before putting our hat to the ring. He said the movement shall be involved in open square campaign and sensitisation programs and it will not work alone, that it will work with others groups and it launch shall be with a loud noise.

On clamour for rotational presidency he wondered in what way rotational presidency has benefited the zone that produced the president.He said what is important is to look for competent hands to run affairs of the country, he however added that if rotational presidency formulae was adopted to make the country peaceful so be it.