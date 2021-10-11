Nigeria: Resign Before Contesting APC Positions, Niger Tells Political Appointees

The Niger State Government has directed political office holders interested in contesting the various party positions of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to immediately resign their positions.

Government also advised those who did not relinquish their positions before contesting during the recently concluded ward and local government congresses of the party to do so immediately.

The directive was contained in a circular released from the office of the Secretary to the State Government on Monday which was made available to the press in which it was said that Governor Abubakar Sani Bello gave the directive in line with the constitution of the APC.

The statement requested that resignation letters by those concerned should be submitted to the Office of Secretary to the State Government "with immediate effect" before enjoining them to comply with the directive in their own interest.

THISDAY learnt that some top appointees are angling for the chairmanship of the party in the state congress to be held very soon.

Prominent among them is a frontliner in the race and present Commissioner for Agriculture, Alhaji Zakari Jikantoro, and the Special Adviser Assembly Matters, Alhaji Abdulhamid El- Waziri.