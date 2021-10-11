Nigeria: Second Niger Bridge, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Will Be Ready Before My Exit in 2023 - Buhari

11 October 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that the 11.9km long Second Niger Bridge, 120 km Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and other key projects under the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) will be completed before he leaves office in 2023.

The president gave the assurance at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja on Monday at the opening of a two-day Mid-Term Ministerial Performance Review Retreat organized to assess the progress made towards the achievement of the nine key priorities of the Buhari administration.

He used the occasion of the retreat, the third edition since the second term of his administration, to highlight some of the federal government's notable achievements in the last two years.

President Buhari listed his administration's accomplishments in the areas of infrastructure, transportation, economy, electricity supply, and the petroleum industry, among others.

"The PIDF projects are also advancing remarkably. These include the 11.9km Second Niger Bridge, 120 km Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, 375 km Abuja - Kaduna - Zaria - Kano Expressway and the East West Road. Most of these projects are expected to be completed within this second term of our administration," he said.

