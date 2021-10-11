Namibia: Child Molester Teachers Jailed

TWO Swakopmund teachers were found guilty and sent to jail last week in the Swakopmund Regional Court in two separate cases relating to the molestation and rape of several schoolchildren under the age of 16.

Jerome Cloete (26) appeared before magistrate Gaynor Poulton on Tuesday, last week, on three charges of immoral practices involving two boys. He pleaded guilty on all charges and was sentenced to eight year's imprisonment of which three years were suspended on condition that he is not found guilty of a similar offence over a period of five years.

Cloete was a music teacher at Mondesa Youth Opportunities, an after-school programme that assists pupils from grades 4 to 8 with additional lessons in school subjects, life skills and music. He also served as a music teacher at other institutions.

He was found guilty of abusing the children on several occasions between the end of 2018 and October 2019. He apparently committed the crimes in an empty classroom.

Another teacher, Sydney Somseb (38), who taught at Tamariskia Primary School, was sentenced to 21 years imprisonment on a count of rape, and four counts of immoral practices.

Poulton imposed a sentence of 15 years on Somseb for the rape of a girl (13), who became pregnant as a result, but suffered a miscarriage. He allegedly had a two-year-long relationship with her, during which he raped her.

For the immoral practices involving two other pupils, Somseb was sentenced to eight years in prison of which two years were suspended on condition that he is not found guilty of a similar offence committed over the suspension period of five years.