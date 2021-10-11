Namibia: Teachers Linked to N$9 Million Fraud Fired

THE Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture last month dismissed 13 staff members in the Zambezi region after they were found guilty of corrupt collusion.

In 2017 teachers and salary staff members colluded by claiming an unsubstantiated amount to the value of N$9 million under the pretext of cash bonuses, additional payments and differences in subsidies, among others.

Executive director of education, arts and culture Sanet Steenkamp yesterday said 23 staff members were initially implicated in the collusion, however, of the remaining 10, two resigned after investigations were concluded, three went on early retirement, two have since died, and three resigned before the commencement of investigations.

"The implicated staff members who resigned and those who went on early retirement signed an acknowledgement of debt with the ministry, and the money was recovered.

"For the two staff members who died and those who resigned before the investigation, the ministry awaits legal advice from the attorney general on the recovering of funds," she said.

Steenkamp said the incidence of fraud is not unique to the Zambezi region, and that the ministry continues to investigate all suspicious claims.

"We would like to send a strong message that no unethical conduct, corruption or fraud will be tolerated. All due processes will be followed to ensure that implicated staff members are held accountable," she warned.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

An investigation carried out by the ministry in the //Kharas region revealed contentious and unsubstantiated payments to the value of N$469 505,69, in which three staff members and literacy promoters were implicated.

In 2017, the ministry carried out a parallel payroll-related investigation in the Kavango East and Kavango West education directorates, revealing fabricated and unsubstantiated payments to the value of N$1 099 932.74 and N$2 356 573.75, respectively, implicating 23 staff members.

The education ministry now carries out an annual payroll verification exercise nationwide, which aims to improve payroll administration, as well as identify any anomalies on the ministry's payroll.

Namibia National Teachers Union secretary general Loide Shaanika, yesterday said she could not comment on the matter as she does not have enough information on the issue.

"We cannot comment on hearsay. Those members never consulted the office," she said.