Algeria: Return of Algeria's Ambassador to Paris Conditioned By 'Total Respect of Algerian State'

10 October 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune affirmed Sunday, in Algiers, that the return of Algeria's ambassador to Paris is conditioned by the "total respect of the Algerian State."

"The return of Algeria's ambassador to Paris is conditioned by the total respect of the Algerian State," affirmed President Tebboune in his meeting with the representatives of the national press.

In this respect, President of the Republic stressed that "France should forget that Algeria was a colony."

Algeria recalled last week for consultations, its ambassador to Paris, following the statements, that haven't been denied, and that several French sources attributed nominally to French President, harming the history and the State's institutions, considering them "unacceptable interference" in its internal affairs.

