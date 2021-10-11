Tanzania: Whatsapp Now Uses Kiswahili in Its Operations

Messaging social networks WhatsApp has started using Kiswahili in its operation, making it easy for Kiswahili speakers to access their services.

This becomes another milestone for Kiswahili which already has more than 200 million speakers in Eastern Africa and elsewhere.

This service is available to all countries where Kiswahili is used such Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and DRC.

To access the service , open your Whatsapp, then go to Setting, then Chats, inside the Chats you will come across the "App language", after that, you select the Kiswahili and the user interface changes to the new language.

WhatsApp is not the first network to use Kiswahili, Social network like Facebook, Twitter and Google have been using the Kiswahili for a long time.

Facebook started using Kiswahili in 2005 while Twitter started in 2016, and these came after users from Kenya came with a petition for Jack Dorsey to make the network use Kiswahili as its official language for translating tweets from different users.

Google decided to go further by adding Tanzanian ethnic languages to its networks, such as Chaga, Hehe, Nyakyusa, Makonde and many others.

Facebook, who owns the WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger networks, recently faced online challenges due to some errors on the Updates, the issues made it difficult for users to run their online business and communicate with their loved one.