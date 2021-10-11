Namibia: Cops Smuggling Contraband in Holding Cells - Ndeitunga

11 October 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

POLICE inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga has accused police officers of conniving with inmates to smuggle illegal items, such as drugs and cellphones, into police holding cells.

Ndeitunga said this when he opened new police offices, a fuel station and police holding cells in the Oshana region on Friday.

"I am convinced that police officers are collaborating with inmates and members of the public to smuggle contraband and other illegal items into the cells," he said, cautioning police officers involved in these illegal activities to stop doing so.

Ndeitunga said last week he received a report that contraband such as drugs, cellphones and sharp objects, such as knives and machetes, were smuggled into the Oshakati Police cells.

Ndeitunga said commanders should ensure that police officers who manage police holding cells do not develop personal relationships with inmates. He also urged commanders to improve their supervision and control and to uphold policing standards and behaviours.

With regards to crime, Ndeitunga said police records indicate that over the past years Oshana has mainly recorded crimes of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH), theft under false pretences, armed robbery and house-breaking with intent to steal.

"Sadly, gender-based violence (GBV) against women and children has become alarming nationwide and Oshana region is no exception. I would, therefore, like to urge all stakeholders to redouble their efforts in combating gender-based violence in this region.

