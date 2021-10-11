Namibia: Pensioner Passes Through Fire and Survives

Hilda Nathinge, the manager of the Ongandjera Traditional Authority-owned Sheya Shuushona conservancy, has been hospitalised for nearly a month after being caught between two fires she tried to put out at a cattle post in the Onamatanga area.

Nathinge (62) yesterday said the incident took place on 16 September just as her household was about to start preparing lunch.

She said the fire started at one of the huts in the area before it spread to other huts, and eventually started burning a field of grass.

"We tried to contain it with wet cloth, but it was too much. At some stage I was caught between the two fires - one in the house, and one in the veld. I was left with no option but to pass through the fire," Nathinge said.

"The house burnt down completely, and from there I managed to call the Onamatanga police to come and help us, and they came to our rescue," she said.

Nathinge said when the police arrived, they took her to the Onamatanga clinic, while some stayed behind to keep the fire from spreading to more houses.

"When I reached the clinic, I was given first aid at around 18h00. They then called an ambulance from Okahao to transfer me to the Okahao District Hospital, which is where I still am today," she said.

"I am completely burnt. My feet, right hand and face are also burnt," she said.

Nathinge said she was the only member of her household to get injured, and that her daughter and brother, who were with her at the time of the incident, escaped the fire unscathed.

"I am fine, but I cannot walk. I can eat and take my medication though," she said.

Nathinge said she stays in bed all day.

"I am thanking all the nurses at the Okahao hospital for their good treatment," she said.

"I cannot say I felt bad or good, because it is a natural accident that happens to everyone. Life will get back to normal, and the house will be rebuilt," Nathinge said.

Contacted for comment, Omusati acting regional commander deputy commissioner Nghiholiwe Shipateko confirmed the incident, and said he was not aware of the extent of Nathinge's injuries.