Namibia: New CEO to Take Okahandja Reins

OKAHANDJA will receive its new chief executive officer on 1 November, town mayor Natasha Brinkman yesterday said.

The new CEO will replace of Martha Mutilifa, who was suspended by the town council early in 2020 over allegations of the abuse of funds, fraud, corruption, insubordination, and involvement in dubious land deals.

Brinkman said the recruitment process for the vacant Okahandja chief executive officer (CEO) position was recently finalised after interviews with "very competitive" candidates.

"We are happy with the decision by the recruitment panel, and once the new CEO is ready to take office, we will make the identity public," she said.

Asked if the candidate was Omaruru CEO Alphons Tjitombo, she declined to comment

Tjitombo officially handed in his resignation on Monday - about six months before his term was to end in April next year.

Tjitombo served as CEO of Opuwo before he started at Omaruru in 2017.

Omaruru mayor Roger Nautoro yesterday confirmed Tjitombo handed in his resignation, which was officially accepted by the town council on Wednesday.

His last day in office will be 29 October.

"We can't stand in the way of the professional growth of any individual. All we can do is accept his resignation and wish him well for his future endeavors," Nautoro said, adding that the process to fill Tjitombo's position has started and that the community will be informed accordingly.

Asked about claims that Tjitombo will take on the CEO role at Okahandja, Nautoro said it would be best to ask the CEO directly.

"His route from Omaruru we do not know. We know when his last day is, but from that day forward, we do not know. You will have to ask him yourself," he said.

The mayor refuted claims of tensions between council members and their CEO.

"We as a council have a very strong and sound relationship with him, and he delivered his service to the best of his abilities," Nautoro said, adding that the claims were political propaganda rather than fact.

When contacted for comment, Tjitombo confirmed his resignation, and indicated that it was a professional decision.

He did not divulge further information.

"It's premature to say anything. You can call me on my last working day to find out," he said.