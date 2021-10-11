Namibia: Nab Hosts Trial Seed Potato Harvesting Day

The Namibian Agronomic Board held a French seed potato harvesting observation day at Oldsmith Farm in the Grootfontein/Tsumeb area last Thursday.

In a post on its website, the board said the seed potato trials project is a collaboration between the Namibian Agronomic Board (NAB), French company Comptoir du Plant and the Namibian embassy in France.

"The project was for testing the adaptability of six French seed potato varieties grown under Namibian environmental conditions," the board said.

In April this year, NAB received 25 tonnes of French seed potato varieties from Comptoir du Plant for trial purposes and another 0,8 tonnes of potato seed varieties commonly grown in Namibia from South Africa, for use as a standard for comparison purposes.

The board then distributed the 25 tonnes of potato seed from France, and 0,8 tonnes from South Africa to 13 participating Namibian farmers.

On Thursday, one of the participating farmers, Cobus Coetzee, showcased his potato produce to other farmers who had been invited to witness the harvesting process.

The NAB is responsible for imposing border controls, including issuing of permits, checks and control of cross-border flow of agronomic and horticultural products. Effective border control ensures that importers of fresh horticulture produce acquire 47% of the Market Share Promotion (MSP) threshold of local produce before they can be issued an import permit.

The production of potatoes in the country does not meet demand and washed potatoes can be imported without restrictions although the 47% MSP applies.

The French seed potato trials started in December 2020, when NAB, the University of Namibia and Comptoir du Plant initiated trials at Hochfeld (Otjozondjupa), Guinas (Tsumeb), Tsintsabis (Tsumeb) and Dorringboom Unam Farm (Otjiwarongo).

"Harvesting and screening of the varieties for Hochfeld and Guinas were conducted during the first week of April 2021.

"Harvesting and screening at Dorringboom was done in early June 2021, while the trials at Tsintsabis were affected by heavy rains that damaged the crops, and no harvest was realised," said the board.

According to the preliminary outcomes of the trials conducted at Hochfeld and Guinas, some varieties performed very well in terms of yield, quality and adaptability.