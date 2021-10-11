Ghana: Nyinahin Catholic SHS Boys Dormitory Gutted By Fire ... Cause Unknown

Kumasi — Fire has completely destroyed the boys' dormitory of the Nyinahin Catholic Senior High School (SHS) in the Atwima Mponua Distrct in the Ashanti Region.

The incident occurred on Friday, at about 9:30pm with the cause not immediately known.

It was the timely intervention of personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service that prevented the fire from spreading to other blocks. There were no casualties.

However, one firefighter was allegedly assaulted by some unknown persons as he was working to bring the situation under control.

Although the immediate cause of the fire was not yet known, the officers from the Ghana National Fire Service said they picked intelligence a few days ago that some final year students were planning to set fire into the building after their final paper.

DO III Desmond Ackah, the Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer of the GNFS dropped the hint, as he narrated how they approached the fire.

"We had a distress call at 9:30 pm last night that there was a fire outbreak at Nhyinahin Catholic SHS. So we quickly dispatched the Nhyinahin fire tender to the school, and it took us about five minutes to get there."

"Upon arrival, we realised that fire has engulfed the boys' dormitory block A and the fire was all over and spreading widely and very fast in all the six rooms in that particular block;

"In order to prevent the fire from further spread, we defensively and offensively tackled the fire, and we brought it under control at exactly 11:27 pm, and then eventually succeeded in dousing the fire completely at exactly 12:23 pm."