Ghana: SP Appears in Court Today in Bawku MP Tax Evasion Case

The woes of Bawku Central Member of Parliament regarding his alleged tax evasion is not over yet as newly appointed Special Prosecutor (SP) Kissi Agyebeng will make his first appearance in court today over the matter since he took office on August 9.

Mr Ayariga and six others were on May 7, this year acquitted and discharged by Justice Afia Serwaa AsareBotwe for procurement breaches in the purchase of an Ambulance for his constituency.

That case was prosecuted by the former SP Martin Alamisi Burns Kaiser Amidu, the man, the accused called his father.

Mr Amidu resigned as the SP days after the demise of former President Jerry John Rawlings, who appointed him as Deputy Attorney-General.

Justice Botwe, the Presiding judge of Accra Financial High Court "2" acquitted the seven after she upheld a submission of no case filed by Mr Ayariga's counsel, Mr Godwin Edudzi Tameklo.

Mr Ayariga is accused of abusing his office after clearing three Toyota V8 vehicles without paying tax.

He is also sued for illegal transfer of foreign exchange from Ghana to Dubai without having the required licence to undertake such transaction.

Joined to the suit is one Kendrick Marfo, a car rental dealer, for purchasing the "fraudulent" vehicles from Mr Ayariga. Mr Marfo, 50, is also accused of deliberately evading tax in the purchase of the vehicles from the lawmaker.

The lawmaker and his co-accused had all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Mr Agyebeng has vowed to stump out corruption from the body politic.

During his vetting, the SP who was a former law lecturer at the University of Ghana said he would be fair and resolute.

Since the creation of the Office of the SP in 2018, no person has been convicted for any offence.

The only case being prosecuted as of now is the alleged tax evasion against the Bawku Central legislator.