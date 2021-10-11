Botswana Institutes Legal Action Against Chobe's Killer Soldiers

11 October 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sakeus Iikela

Minister of international relations and cooperation Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah says the authorities in Botswana have instituted legal proceedings against the soldiers implicated in the brutal killing of the three Nchindo brothers and their Zambian relative by the Botswana Defence Force alongside the Chobe River late last year.

She made these remarks in the National Assembly last week, responding to questions regarding the safety of Namibians living alongside the border between Namibia and Botswana.

Last month, Nandi-Ndaitwah and officials from Botswana visited Kasane, which is one of the areas where civilians and the BDF have had violent confrontations in recent years.

After the visit, the minister said the two countries agreed to escalate negotiations on the safety and security of civilians alongside the border to a binational commission to be chaired by the heads of state.

