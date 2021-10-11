Namibia: Preacher Gets Trial Date On Child-Abuse Charges

Bill Oxford/Unsplash
Judge's gavel (file photo).
11 October 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Werner Menges

AN EX-PASTOR of a Windhoek church is due to go on trial in March next year on four charges connected to allegations that he had sexually molested four under-age boys.

Former Rhenish Evangelical Lutheran Church pastor Joe Diergaardt's trial is scheduled to start in the Windhoek Regional Court on 3 March. Diergaardt was informed of this when he made a first appearance in the regional court on Friday, a week after his case was transferred to that court.

Diergaardt is due to be prosecuted on three counts of rape and a charge of committing a sexual or indecent act with a child under the age of 16 years. He denied guilt on the charges during an appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court in Katutura in July this year.

He has "from day one" said he was not guilty of the charges, his defence lawyer Garth Joseph, told The Namibian on Friday. Joseph did not want to elaborate on the allegations made against his client.

Diergaardt, who was attached to the Khomasdal congregation of the Rhenish Evangelical Lutheran Church in Windhoek, was arrested on 29 January this year on one charge of rape involving an 11-year-old boy who had allegedly been sexually assaulted during July 2019.

During Diergaardt's second court appearance in February, three additional charges were added to his case. In those charges, it is alleged that he raped a second 11-year-old boy by committing a sexual act with him during 2019, that he also raped a third under-age boy by committing a sexual act with him, and that he sexually assaulted a fourth boy as well. After nearly six weeks in police custody, Diergaardt was granted bail in an amount of N$7 000 on 9 March.

During his court appearance before magistrate Victor Nyazo on Friday, Joseph informed the magistrate that Diergaardt has moved to the Dordabis area and asked to have one of his bail conditions changed so that he would have to report to the police at Dordabis, instead of in Windhoek, each Friday.

The magistrate changed the bail conditions as requested. When he was granted bail in March, Diergaardt was also ordered not to have any direct or indirect contact with the complainants in his matter.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X