West Africa: Liberia Set for West Africa Deaf Football Tournament in the Gambia

A 27 - man Liberian Deaf Football delegation will leave Liberia on 18 October 2021 for the Gambia to participate in the upcoming 10th Edition of the West Africa Deaf Sports Union Football Tournament.

The tournament will feature nine countries including Liberia, the host country Gambia, Niger, Senegal, Mali, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Burkina Faso, and Guinea Bissau.

Speaking recently at the SKD Sports Complex in Paynesville, the interpreter of the Liberia Deaf Football National Team, Luke Foday Cheeks said despite the challenges, the team is set to fully honor the invitation.

Mr. Cheeks explained that the Government of Liberia has played a pivotal role in ensuring that the team makes perfect representations in the Gambia following its failure to participate in the competition held in Kenya.

The tournament is scheduled for 18 to 31 October 2021.

He said 19 players, two interpreters, two officials from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and five officials from the Liberia Deaf Football Team will form part of the 27 - man delegation that is expected to travel to the Gambia for the competition.

Liberia is in the low market when it comes to sports development across the World.

On 7 September 2021, the Liberia Deaf Football National Team staged a peaceful protest at Liberia's temporary Presidential Grounds, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs against the government's reported failure to underwrite the cost of the team's trip to Kenya.

The team was expected to compete in the Confederation of Africa Deaf Sports (CADS) Nations Cup which kicked off on 12 September 2021 in Nairobi, Kenya.

The tournament was used as Africa's qualifiers for the 24th Summer Deaf Olympics Games that was set for Brazil from 5 to 21 December 2021.

There are calls on the Government of Liberia to prioritize and invest in sports if the country must develop its sports sector.

There are fears also that if the authorities continue to ignore the developmental plans and programs in the sports sector, Liberia will remain low in rankings.