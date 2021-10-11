Liberia: Sen. Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, the Onus Is Now On You to Allow Fair Play in the Investigation of the Alleged Tampering

OVER THE PAST FEW WEEKS, a lot has happened within the body politics of Liberia, especially within the opposition community. The opposition bloc, particularly the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) represents the beacon of hope for the citizens who feel failed by the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC). However, it's saddening that the CPP appears to be lagging in winning the trust of even the most frustrated Liberian.

ISSUES OF TRUST, credibility, fairness and honesty have come haunting at the CPP in recent time. The allegation of one of its leaders tampering with their supreme governing document, the Framework Document, is not one to be taken lightly. However, the genuineness of this allegation must first be tested and proven to be beyond doubts.

WE HAVE CAREFULLY followed the events as they unfold as far as this allegation is concern. We have followed not because of any vested interest in the CPP, rather, we are keeping an eagle eye on the character and reputation of those who claim to be more suitable for the leadership of this country.

WE NEED NOT remind anyone that true and honest leadership has been lacking in this country for several decades.

FOR A POTENTIAL president to tamper with his/her party's constitution is just a hint of what could happen to the Constitution of the State when it is entrusted in his/her custody. This is why we take the issues unfolding within the CPP seriously and follow so keenly.

HOWEVER, the manner and form in which the Chairman of the CPP has handled this issue over the past one week is raising eyebrows as to what could be her motives.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

INVESTIGATING AN ALLEGATION of this nature requires the utmost fairness as the political career and the preservation of one's years of earned integrity hinges on the true and accurate outcome of such an investigation.

IF THIS IS NOT a witch-hunt, then all fairness would be applied.

WE WERE TAKEN aback by the Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence's failure to allow the CPP lawyers who recommended some amendments to the Framework document to validate the findings as agreed by the leadership before coming out with an outright accusation against her counterpart? Could there be a motive or what she trying to prove a point.

DEVIATING from the agreed standard and principles puts a question mark on the entire process and its outcome.

IN ALL FAIRNESS, structural changes, which is the rearrangement of clauses without altering the content of those clauses do not amount to altering. Let the real issues be raised and the pettiness have no place in this matter of such a serious nature.

THIS IS WHY we call on Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence to be fair and sincere to the Liberian people who are looking up to the CPP as their beacon of hope by ensuring nondiscriminatory and unbiased investigation and allow the lawyers to independently validate the findings and observation of the investigative committee.