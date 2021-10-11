Liberia: Ministry of Education Announces Activities Leading to the Reopening of Schools for Academic 2021/2022

Monrovia — In order to professionalize and standardize the education system, the Ministry of Education officially announces the commencement of activities leading to the reopening of schools:

October 1 -31, 2021 is considered the preparatory and registration for all schools

Official classes begin Monday November 1, 2021

"As you are aware the Ministry of Education has the mandate to develop the human resource capacity for the Republic of Liberia as enshrined in the Education Law 2011 with appropriate academic calendar for uniformity and complete monitoring and supervision of all schools for quality learning outcomes," a statement from the Ministry of Education indicated.

Therefore, all instructional programs must and shall be based on the revised national curriculum of the Ministry that is competent based from Early Child Education (ECE) to grade 12. In the same vein, supplementary curricula and instruction support materials are allowed to foster instruction for sustainable growth and development of our education system.

In furtherance, the Education Law 2011 calls for a minimum of 200 instruction days for better learning outcomes. The Ministry places high emphasis on reading and requires all school administrators to ensure: reading as a stand-alone subject and should be taught 5 periods per week. This means that Reading should be taught in all Lower Basic Education Schools (grades 1 - 6) from Monday to Friday.

NOTE: The Ministry of Education is therefore cautioning all school administrators and authorities including all education stakeholders to please abide and be in full compliance of the Ministry's regulations and policies for peaceful co-existence as we together strive for accessible, affordable, relevant, professional, technical and quality education for all Liberians void of discrimination.

Henceforth, any school operating in the confine of the Republic of Liberia that will be defiant to the regulations and policies of the Ministry as of this academic year will be severely penalized without compromise accordingly to serve as a deterrent to would be violators.

Finally, the Ministry wishes to congratulate all professional, law-abiding, and knowledgeable school administrators and authorities for contributing to the human capacity building of the Republic of Liberia holistically.