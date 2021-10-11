Liberia: People's Liberation Party Executive Departs Liberia to Assess Humanitarian Conditions, Others At Buduburam Camp

Monrovia — A high-ranking executive member of the newly certificated People's Liberation Party (PLP) has departed Liberia for Ghana to assess multiple humanitarian situations confronting thousands of Liberians at the Buduburam Camp.

It can be recalled that the Government of Ghana sometimes ago requested thousands of Liberians residing on the camp to vacate the area in line with the agreed deadline.

The country's security actors have embarked on a demolition exercise to compel them to relinquish the camp to make way for development initiatives.

Mr. David Benitoe, acting National Vice Chairman for International Affairs of the PLP, departed Liberia on Sunday, October 10, 2021 for the three-day assessment visit.

While in Accra, Ghana, Mr. Benitoe is expected to hold town hall meetings with the leadership and occupants at the Camp.

He is also expected to hold discussions with other relevant stakeholders, including authorities of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) office in Ghana, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and local authorities of the Ghanaian authorities in the area.

The trip of the PLP Executive to Accra, Ghana comes in the wake of a recent commitment made by the party's Vision Bearer and Political Leader, Dr. Daniel E. Cassell.

It can be recalled that following the commencement of the demolition exercise at the Buduburam Camp, Dr. Cassell called on authorities of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the United Nations (UN), the International Red Cross, Medicine San Frontiers (MSF), and other humanitarian groups to intervene and engage the Government of Ghana to abandon the exercise.

According to him, Mr. Benitoe will also assess humanitarian conditions at the camp.

He further expressed the hope that the assessment visit will help to mobilize the needed support to Liberians that are experiencing "painful and demeaning" condition at the camp.

"I send my prayers and solidarity to fellow compatriots on the Buduburam Refugee Camp and would like to inform all Liberians that the People's Liberation Par ty (PLP) will dispatch over the next few days its Acting National Vice Chairman for International Affairs to Accra, Ghana to meet with our fellow Liberians so as to assess the humanitarian conditions on the Camp, and establish how we can effectively mobilize needed support for our brothers and sisters enduring this painful and demeaning condition".