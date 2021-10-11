Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Attends 60th Anniversary of Non-Aligned Movement

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Sunday left Ghana for Belgrade, Serbia to attend the 60th-anniversary ceremony of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

The Non-Aligned Movement, which is a forum of 120 developing states which are not formally aligned with any major power bloc apart from the United Nations, is the largest grouping of states worldwide.

Ghana's first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, who was one of the five founding fathers of the Movement, together with Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru of India, President Ahmed Sukarno of Indonesia, President Gamel Abdel Nasser of Egypt, and President Josip Broz Tito of the then Yugoslavia, formed the Movement in Belgrade in 1961.

The Government of Serbia is organising a commemorative event in Belgrade on 11th and 12th October to mark the 60th anniversary of the first NAM Conference in Belgrade.

Whilst attending the Conference, President Akufo-Addo will deliver a statement to reaffirm Ghana's commitment to the principles of the Movement.

The President will also hold bilateral talks with his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vučić, to strengthen the ties of cooperation between the two countries.

He will also engage the Prime Minister of Algeria and the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia on the sidelines of the Conference, to discuss matters of mutual interest.

President Alufo-Addo, who was accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the daughter of Ghana's first President, Samia Nkrumah, officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry, will return to Ghana on Tuesday, 12th October 2021.