Angola/Gabon: Angola Vs Gabon - Race to the World Cup

Luanda — The Angolan national team, ranked third in group F with three points, seek to get ahead in the race of access to the next world cup, when they face Gabon (4th and last, with 1 point) this Monday, in Franceville Stadium, in a match for the fourth round of the eliminatory stage.

After the squad's triumph of 3-1 over the Gabonese last Friday, in Luanda, the Angolan national team are "required" to score in Gabonese territory, in order to continue feeding the dream of returning to the world's biggest soccer competition.

Winning the three points once again, in a three days time-frame, and waiting for a draw between Egypt (group leaders with 7 points) and Libya (2nd with 6) would be the best scenario among the many possible for the Angolan team who this Sunday travelled, showing motivation, to the city of Franceville in Gabon.

The match will take place at 02:00 pm and will have as referees a Senegalese quartet headed by Maguette Ndiaye, according to the indication of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The main referee will have Djibril Camara and El Hadji Samba as assistants, while Daouda Gueye is the fourth referee.

It will be the 22nd game between Angola and Gabon, with the Palancas Negras (Angola) getting 11 wins, against the opponent's 5 victories and 5 draws, in a duel that started in 1979, at Cidadela Stadium, in Luanda, with a 1-0 victory for the host squad.