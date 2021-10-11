Angola: Minfin Expresses Deep Regret At Death of Former Minister

Luanda — The Ministry of Finance (Minfin) this Saturday expressed deep regret at the death of the former minister of the sector, Eduardo Leopoldo Severim de Morais, which occurred on Friday, October 9th, in Lisbon, Portugal, of illness.

In a message of condolences, the Minfin board said that Severim de Morais was a high-ranking official in the Angolan State administration, having performed several functions with the utmost pride, competence and dedication.

The deceased economist, who graduated in economics from the University of the Oriente in Santiago de Cuba, performed various functions such as of deputy finance minister from 1996 to 1997, deputy minister of planning from 1997 to 2002, deputy finance minister of 2002 to 2008 and Minister of Finance from 2008 to 2010.

Severim de Morais was also a member of the Secretariat of the Economic and Financial Sanitation Programme (SEF), deputy minister of Labour for the economic area (1990-1992), deputy minister of public Administration, employment and social security (1992-2994 ), deputy minister of planning and economic coordination (1994-1997).

As Finance Minister, Severim de Morais faced the 2008 economic crisis and negotiated with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the country's first assistance and economic recovery programme, the Stand-by Arrangement, to face the shocks of the fall of the crude-oil price and the "subprime crisis" installed in the international financial system.

Severim de Morais was a businessman and banking manager, in addition to his selfless commitment to teaching and training Angolan staff as a university lecturer at the Faculty of Economics of Agostinho Neto University, since 1983.

The deceased was also a visiting professor at the Universidade Lusíada de Angola and the Tundavala Vocational Institute, in Lubango, his native land, where he resided.

Severim de Morais is survived by his wife, two children and four grandchildren.